Another portfolio manager has left struggling hedge fund Folger Hill

Mitul Shah, a portfolio manager at Sol Kumin’s Folger Hill, has left the hedge fund firm.

Shah worked at Folger Hill Asset Management for about two years starting in February 2015, according to a LinkedIn page. He left last week, according to people familiar with the matter.

Shah is at least the second portfolio manager to recently leave Folger Hill. Jennifer Pollak previously left for Ken Griffin’s Citadel, Business Insider previously reported.

Folger Hill, founded by ex-SAC Capital chief operating officer Sol Kumin, has faced concerns over investor redemptions and performance. Its flagship fund fell 17.5% in 2016, according to investor documents reviewed by Business Insider.

A media rep for Folger Hill didn’t immediately comment.

