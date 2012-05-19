Mitt Romney's Life, According To Facebook

Mitt Romney Young

The influence of social media in the 2012 presidential elections is unprecedented. Both Barack Obama and Mitt Romney have attempted to rally supporters around their causes using online platforms, such as Facebook.The two campaigns frequently post about events, TV appearances and stances on issues. In addition, campaigns allow voters to get to know the candidates by sharing photos, videos and information with potential supporters.

With the Facebook IPO today, it’s a good time to check out what the candidates have to offer us via the world’s most popular social network.

In this slideshow, we take a look at the Facebook timeline of the presumptive Republican nominee, Mitt Romney.

A fun-size Mitt not long after birth, being held in the arms of his dad and future Michigan governor, George Romney.

Mitt and Ann Romney pose after their wedding in front of an unnecessarily large plant.

The Romneys at the Olympic Opening Ceremonies in 2002

Mitt and former President George H.W. Bush chat over some Fuzzy's pizza. A group of Hispanic children attempt to pose for a photo.

Romney cradling his 15th grandchild.

Romney washing his hands... I mean dishes.

Two jokesters

Romney officially throws his hat into the 2012 presidential race.

Mitt receives the king of all endorsements from Tim Pawlenty.

An ecstatic Romney after winning the primary in Michigan, where he was raised.

Another of Romney's various canine supporters.

