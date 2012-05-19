Mitt Romney's Life, According To Facebook

Photo: YouTube/Screenshot

The influence of social media in the 2012 presidential elections is unprecedented. Both Barack Obama and Mitt Romney have attempted to rally supporters around their causes using online platforms, such as Facebook.The two campaigns frequently post about events, TV appearances and stances on issues. In addition, campaigns allow voters to get to know the candidates by sharing photos, videos and information with potential supporters.



With the Facebook IPO today, it’s a good time to check out what the candidates have to offer us via the world’s most popular social network.

In this slideshow, we take a look at the Facebook timeline of the presumptive Republican nominee, Mitt Romney.

