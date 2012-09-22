Mitt Romney's Housing Plan Has Got To Be A Joke

Photo: Getty Images

At this point, we have no choice but to conclude that the Mitt Romney campaign is just trolling whiny journalists who have complained about the lack of detail in his plans.Yesterday evening (a Friday evening!) the campaign revealed a white paper titled Securing the American Dream and The Future of Housing Policy that’s so unsubstantial, we half-suspect the timing was done so that nobody would see it amid the release of the 2011 tax documents, which came out about 20 minutes earlier.



This is honestly a sentence in his white paper on The Future Of Housing Policy:

The Romney-Ryan plan will completely end “too-big-to-fail” by reforming the GSEs.

Romney and Ryan believe that “too-big-to-fail,” which generally refers to the assumption that a collapse of a major Wall Street institution would be catastrophic to the overall economy, thus making a bailout imperative, would be solved by the reform of Fannie and Freddie. Or maybe Romney and Ryan believe that only Fannie and Freddie are too big to fail, and that the collapse of a mega-bank would be fine. Those are the only possible readings of that sentence.

As for Romney and Ryan’s plan to reform the GSEs, the plan is to … reform them.

Here’s the full context for the above quote:

End “Too-Big-To-Fail” And Reform Fannie Mae And Freddie Mac: The Romney-Ryan plan will completely end “too-big-to-fail” by reforming the GSEs. The four years since taxpayers took over Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, spending $140 billion in the process, is too long to wait for reform. Rather than just talk about reform, a Romney-Ryan Administration will protect taxpayers from additional risk in the future by reforming Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and provide a long-term, sustainable solution for the future of housing finance reform in our country.

So basically there are no details at all. Too Big To Fail will be fixed by reforming the GSEs, and the GSEs will be fixed … somehow.

Other than that, in the paper, Romney talks about “responsibly” selling 200,000 government-owned homes, getting rid of Dodd Frank, improving the job market, and making foreclosures easier.

That’s the Romney-Ryan “white paper” on the future of housing policy.

One other point … it’s reasonable that someone will ask: Well what about Obama’s housing plan? Or his GSE reform plan?

That’s a totally fair rejoinder, because housing/mortgage/GSE policy has basically gone nowhere under Obama. But the whole premise of the Romney campaign is that he offers an alternative to the status quo, which is a major disappointment for many Americans. So it’s reasonable to think that the challenger who is trying to disrupt the status quo, actually says something that would … disrupt the status quo. Failing to provide any details or a plan during the heart of the campaign undermines the notion that he is a serious alternative.

