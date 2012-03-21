ROMNEY ADVISOR: Oh, Romney's Just Saying This Right-Wing Stuff To Win The Primary--He'll Erase It And Start Again Soon

Eric Fehrnstrom, Mitt Romney’s chief advisor was on CNN this morning to discuss Romney’s big win in the Illinois GOP primary last night.



We can’t decide whether Fehrnstrom is just telling the truth about how general election campaigns differ from primary campaigns, or whether he just admitted that his candidate isn’t really committed to anything he has said in the past year of the campaign.

HOST John Fugelsang : Is there a concern that Santorum and Gingrich might force the governor [Romney] to tack so far to the right it would hurt him with moderate voters in the general election? FEHRNSTROM: Well, I think you hit a reset button for the fall campaign. Everything changes. It’s almost like an Etch A Sketch. You can kind of shake it up and restart all over again.

Actually, when you put it that way, it’s not the smartest thing to say about a guy with a reputation of being a “flip-flopper.”

