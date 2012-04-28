Mitt Romney Is Framing The Election As an Economic Referendum And It's Getting Theatrical

It’s still about Mitt Romney, and we’re not stupid.



After his primary wins on Tuesday, Mitt Romney delivered a nice speech with some punchy lines, and the pundits jumped and flipped like a troupe from Cirque du Soleil.

But it was all about framing an argument. It was tactical.

I don’t give two cents about tactics at the moment. I prefer to keep my eyes squarely trained on the issues and where the parties and their candidates have either demonstrated or indicated that they plan to take the country.

That reveals their values. That reveals a contrast so stark that no theatrical triumph or failure can disguise or ameliorate it.

Read the rest of this post at the New York Times.

