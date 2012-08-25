Mitt Romney Goes Birther: 'No One's Ever Asked To See My Birth Certificate!'

Photo: Getty

Campaigning in his home state of Michigan, presumptive Republican nominee Mitt Romney took a dig at President Barack Obama with a birth certificate joke Friday. “I love being home, where the both of us were born,” Romney said of he and his wife, Ann.



“No one’s ever asked to see my birth certificate. They know this is the place where we were born and raised!” Romney said.

It’s not immediately clear what Romney meant, but Obama has been the target of a “movement” that believes he is not born in the United States. The most famous of these people is Donald Trump, who has made it an issue even in this campaign. Republicans spent the rest of the day walking back on Romney’s words and calling them a harmless joke.

The Obama campaign blasted out a statement around 12:45 offering its own interpretation: Romney had decided to embrace the birther movement.

“Throughout this campaign, Governor Romney has embraced the most strident voices in his party instead of standing up to them,” Obama spokesman Ben LaBolt said. “It’s one thing to give the stage in Tampa to Donald Trump, Sheriff Arpaio, and Kris Kobach.

“But Governor Romney’s decision to directly enlist himself in the birther movement should give pause to any rational voter across America.”

The crowd laughed and cheered enthusiastically at Romney’s remarks.

Obama spokeswoman Lis Smith immediately offered this response on Twitter:

Some on Twitter thought it was Romney’s way of responding to Obama’s recent joke about Romney’s dog Seamus, which dug at Romney’s infamous decision to strap the family dog to the roof of his car for a 1983 road trip.

