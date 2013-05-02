Mitt Romney's Advice To College Students: Get Married And Have 'A Quiver Full Of Children'

In one of his first public speeches since his failed presidential bid, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney delivered the commencement address at Southern Virginia University this weekend — and he had a pretty strange message for the graduates.



According to the Washington Post, the former presidential contender had one major piece of advice for the crowd of early 20-somethings: Get married and have babies — ASAP.

“Launch out into the deep and your nets will be filled. Now how do you do that? Well getting married is one way of launching into the deep,” he said

“Some people could marry but take more time, they say, for themselves. They plan to wait until they’re well into their thirties or forties before they think about getting married. They’re going to miss so much of living, I’m afraid,” he said.

The former Governor of Massachusetts got married at the age of 22.

Romney also quoted frequently from the Bible throughout his speech. “From the beginning of recorded time, the prophet Adam told us this life secret. Therefore shall a man leave his mother and his father and shall cleave on to his wife.”

The former Republican presidential nominee also encouraged the graduating college seniors to have “a quiver full of children.”

“I had friends who weren’t sure if they were going to have kids. They told me they were going to buy a dog first to see how it went. A dog!”

