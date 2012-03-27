Mitt Romney Will Not Tell You Which Government Programs He'd Cut As President

Photo: AP

Mitt Romney is not shy about his desire to slash programs and close agencies.



But he doesn’t want to get specific about which ones.

In an interview with The Weekly Standard’s Stephen F. Hayes, Romney said his failed Senate bid against Ted Kennedy taught him that people love the idea of making cuts, but they get mad when you cut programs they think are important.

For instance, during that senate race, Romney said he wanted to eliminate the Department of Education and people — wouldn’t you know — thought that meant he didn’t care about education! The very thought!

This time around, then, Romney isn’t going to play it cool: “So will there be some that get eliminated or combined? The answer is yes, but I’m not going to give you a list right now.”

In other words: “I’ll have to get back to ya!”

