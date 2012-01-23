Mitt Romney Will Release Some Of His Tax Records

In two debates this week, Mitt Romney was asked whether he would release his tax returns, and each time he fumbled the answer.



Today on Fox News Sunday, he admitted that it was”not a good week for me.” He then relented and agreed to release his 2010 returns. He may also release a preview of his 2011 returns. ” The release will happen on Tuesday, hours before another presidential debate in Florida.

‘I think we just made a mistake in holding off as long as we did. It just was a distraction,” he said on the show. “We want to get back to the real issues of the campaign: leadership, character, a vision for America, how to get jobs again in America and how to rein in the excessive scale of the federal government.”

Romney said the issue had become a “distraction” from his campaign.

