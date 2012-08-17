Let's Recap Mitt Romney's Whiteboard Lecture, One Of The Most Bizarre Moments Of The Campaign

Photo: AP

At the beginning of a press conference Thursday in South Carolina, presumptive Republican nominee Mitt Romney announced that he was going to simplify the debate on Medicare — and he brought a whiteboard in to do it.”I know there’s an effort by some people to try and bring as much confusion to the topic of Medicare as possible,” Romney said of the campaign that has been waged back and forth in the last two days between his campaign and that of President Barack Obama.



“But I want to bring as much clarity as possible. So I’ve prepared a small chart here, which will describe differences in our respective plans for Medicare.”

The press conference ended up being more noteworthy for a different topic — Romney’s tax returns. But the whiteboard lesson he gave to reporters served as one of the weirder moments on the campaign trail.

Moreover, it didn’t quite accomplish the mission it set out to do. He didn’t offer many specifics to advance his policy plan forward. He offered pretty much no new information. In the end, it wasn’t nearly as simple as the three words that ended up on Romney’s plan: “No change” and “Solvent.”

