WEALTH GAFFE ALERT: Mitt Romney's Latest 'I'm Rich' Moment

Mitt Romney might have to literally connect with voters if he’s going to connect at all.

He did it again!Romney just can’t stop referring to his wealth and his family’s wealth in a way that alienates people.



Just recently he opened up a conference call to Wisconsin voters with a joke about his father laying off people and closing plants. Let’s all gather ’round and listen to the funny story!

“I have a few connections with the state of Wisconsin. One of the most humorous, I think, relates to my father. You may remember that my father, George Romney, was president of an automobile company called American Motors, and they made Ramblers and Jeeps, and they had a factory in Michigan and they had a factory in Kenosha, Wis., and another one in Milwaukee, Wis.”

“And as the president of the company he decided to close the factory in Michigan, and move all the production to Wisconsin,” Romney explained. “Now, later he decided to run for Governor of Michigan and so you can imagine that having closed the factory and moved all the production to Wisconsin was a very sensitive issue to him, for his campaign, and I recall at one parade where he was going down the streets, he was lead by a band, and they had a high school band that was leading each of the candidates, and his band did not know how to play the Michigan fight song.”

“They only knew how to play the Wisconsin fight song, so every time they would start playing ‘On, Wisconsin,’ ‘On, Wisconsin,’ my dad’s political people would jump up and down and try to get them to stop because they didn’t want people in MI to be reminded that my dad had moved production to Wisconsin. Nonetheless, I appreciate the chance to be with you this morning.”

Ha. Ha. Haha.

Of course, it didn’t take long for “funny anecdote” to turn into “serious statement about Mitt Romney’s out-of-touchness” with the Democratic National Committee. To their statement:

“Mitt Romney may call himself a ‘Son of Detroit’ but he just can’t help showing how out of touch he really is. Whether he’s saying we should ‘Let Detroit Go Bankrupt’ or joking with voters in Wisconsin about his dad closing a Michigan factory to move production to Wisconsin, Romney just doesn’t seem to get it.”

Maybe next time he’ll joke about how he’s unemployed. Oh, right.

If he’s going to keep doing this, he should at least start screaming. Hey, it worked for Dane Cook.

