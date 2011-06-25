Mitt Romney Has Won Wall Street And Now He's Flying To London To Woo Financiers There

Mitt Romney is a favourite candidate of Wall Street and now…



Romney is heading to the City, London’s Wall Street, to recruit the expats to his campaign.

According to the Boston Globe, on July 6 Romney will be in London “soliciting campaign contributions from well-connected Americans abroad as he attempts to expand his fund-raising base across the Atlantic.”

The fundraiser for Romney is being co-chaired by financiers including Louis Bacon of Moore Capital Management and Raj Bhattacharyya of Deutsche Bank. Woody Johnson, owner of the New York Jets, is also on the committee.

It cost less for bankers and money managers to hang with Romney, than with Obama, naturally. Last night, Wall Streeters shelled out $38,500 to dine with the president.

For the Romney event, “the suggested contribution is $2,500” the Globe reported.

It’s being held at Dartmouth House, “a building not far from Hyde Park that has marble fireplaces, Louis XIV walnut paneling, and a painted ceiling by Pierre Victor Galland.”

So Obama isn’t the only one launching his Wall Street courting offensive.

