Watch The Other Debate That Happened On Stage Tonight: Mitt Romney Vs. Candy Crowley

Mitt Romney faced a much tougher opponent in the second presidential debate, and we are not talking about President Barack Obama.



CNN moderator Candy Crowley was very much in control of the debate on Tuesday night unlike her counterpart in the first debate PBS moderator Jim Lehrer.

Crowley didn’t let Romney take over the discussion, punting the occasional attempts by the Republican candidate to have the last word or extend the time for his answers, and she even fact-checked his statements on the spot.

Watch the highlight of the exchanges between Romney and Crowley below:

