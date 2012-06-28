Here's How Mitt Romney's Possible Running Mates Feel About Obamacare

Getty



Mitt Romney’s running mate remains undecided, but several vice presidential possibilities are already making their voices heard on one contentious election issue: President Barack Obama’s landmark health care legislation. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on its constitutionality Thursday morning. Due to Romney’s own controversial past health care legislation — whose Massachusetts plan was called the “blueprint of Obamacare” by Republican challenger Rick Santorum — Romney’s campaign likely needs a strong anti-Obamacare running mate.

Another reason Romney would like someone with a strong stance against Obamacare: A recent Reuters poll found that 77 per cent of Republicans would be more likely to vote for a candidate if he or she ran on a platform of repealing Obama’s health care legislation.

And there’s no shortage of anti-Obamacare Republican candidates.

