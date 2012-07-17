These Potential VP Picks Have Already Said 'NO' To Being Mitt Romney's Running Mate

Mitt Romney has reportedly chosen a running mate, and he could introduce his vice presidential nominee as soon as this week.



There’s a chance it could be former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, as Matt Drudge reported last week. Or maybe the GOP will run a Romney-Marco Rubio ticket.

But whoever Romney dubs as his running mate, there’s a good chance that he or she has already said ‘No’ to the VP job. Take a look at which influential Republicans have already declined the offer publicly:

Meet The 14 People Who Could Be Mitt Romney’s Vice President HERE >>

And Don’t Miss:

• The Sarah Palin Demo Reel

• The Best (And Worst) Of Rick Santorum On The Campaign Trail

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.