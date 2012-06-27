Mitt Romney's VP Frontrunner Just Pulled An Obama

Getty



Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, considered by many the front-runner to be Mitt Romney’s running mate in the election, told the Reuters Washington Summit that Romney would “be willing to risk being a one-term president” to make “tough decisions.”“This is something I have never said publicly, I’ve told my wife this, but I think he’d be willing to risk being a one-term president in order to make the tough decisions that are going to be required,” Portman said.

Portman’s line echoes one from President Barack Obama in 2008 in an interview on the Today show: “If I don’t have this done in three years, then there’s going to be a one-term proposition.”

Romney is quick to point out that line on the campaign trail. For example, his campaign based a release on the line on June 13. For another example, Romney mentioned it the next day in a campaign speech in Ohio.

“And he’s right,” Romney said. “He is looking at a one-term proposition. He’s going to be saying today that he wants four more years. He may have forgotten he talked about a one-term proposition if he couldn’t get the economy turned around in three years, but we’re going to hold him to his word.”

On Tuesday, Portman pointed out how he did not think Romney would face a theoretical “one-term proposition,” because voters would “reward that kind of leadership” in making tough decisions.

