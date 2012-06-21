Meet The 14 People Who Could Be Mitt Romney's Vice President

WHY HE'LL BE VP: He's the safe pick. Republicans like him because they think he's a good candidate. They also like him because he's not overpowering and not very controversial. Politico described him as 'vanilla, wonky and unflappable,' which may suit Romney just fine. He also happens to be a Senator from the oh-so-important swing state of Ohio. The Wall Street Journal called him the 'un-Palin,' which is what the Romney team wants.

He's also a respected voice who can hit Obama on the federal deficit. He was head of the OMB under President George W. Bush, and was on the debt ceiling 'supercommittee' last year. In February, he released an analysis on the fiscal irresponsibility of the Obama administration. But some of those resume points could work against him.

WHY HE WON'T BE: The 'boring' factor also works against him, because even his own constituents don't know who he is. He's 'one of the most anonymous Senators in the country,' Public Policy Polling found last month, with 36 per cent of Ohioans having no opinion on his work as a Senator. It also found that he doesn't really help Romney there. And an astounding 62 per cent of America does not know who Portman is, according to a Gallup poll released yesterday.

There's also the problem that he can be tied easily to the economic policies of George W. Bush. Obama campaign strategist David Axelrod offered a preview in late April of how the campaign will hit Portman:

'The challenge with Senator Portman, is that Senator Portman was one of the architects of the last administration's budget policies,' Axelrod said.

'And it's just one more sign--if he does that,' Axelrod added of Romney picking him as the vice presidential nominee, 'that he wants to go back to those policies.'