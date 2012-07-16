NYT: Mitt Romney Has Picked A VP And Could Announce This Week

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The New York Times is reporting this morning that Mitt Romney has picked a running mate and could announce his decision this week. The report comes a week after Matt Drudge reported that former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had jumped to the top of Romney’s list of potential candidates.



The New York Times story, though, focuses on former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who it describes as Romney’s right-hand man on the campaign trail.

The conservative National Review now describes Mr. Pawlenty as “Romney’s travelling salesman.” While other potential vice-presidential candidates like Senator Rob Portman of Ohio and Gov. Bobby Jindal of Louisiana have day jobs that limit their availability, Mr. Pawlenty, who has no other full-time position, is the political equivalent of an empty nester, available to do whatever Mr. Romney asks.

For his part, Pawlenty told the Times that he thought he could best serve the campaign in other areas, but that it would be an “honour” to be asked to join the ticket.

Other speculated-about candidates include Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman and Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal. And South Dakota Sen. John Thune told The Hill that he has traveled to Boston to meet with Romney and Beth Myers, who is heading Romney’s VP search.

Why Condi Rice would be a good choice >

Who else could it be? >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.