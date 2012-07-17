Meet The 11 People Who Could Be Mitt Romney's Vice President

WHY HE'LL BE VP: Portman is widely thought of as the safe pick. Republicans like him because they think he's a good candidate. At the same time, he's not very controversial and wouldn't be an overpowering No. 2 like Palin. Unlike Pawlenty, Portman also happens to hail from the important swing state of Ohio, where Republicans think he could make a difference in November.

He's also a respected voice who can hit Obama on the federal deficit, which has consistently been one of the top two or three issues on voters' minds heading into the election. He was head of the OMB under President George W. Bush, and was on the debt ceiling 'supercommittee' last year. In February, he released an analysis on the fiscal irresponsibility of the Obama administration.

WHY HE WON'T BE: The 'boring' or 'vanilla' factor also works against Portman -- even his own constituents don't know who he is. Public Policy Polling found that 37 per cent of Ohioans have no opinion on his work as a Senator. It also found that he doesn't really help Romney there -- Obama's lead in the swing state actually goes up a point with Portman on the ticket. And an astounding 62 per cent of Americans do not know who Portman is, according to a Gallup poll released yesterday.

This obscurity presents a problem, because the Obama campaign would inevitably tie Portman to the economic policies of President George W. Bush. Obama campaign strategist David Axelrod offered a preview in late April of how the campaign will hit Portman:

'The challenge with Senator Portman, is that Senator Portman was one of the architects of the last administration's budget policies,' Axelrod said.

'And it's just one more sign--if he does that,' Axelrod added of Romney picking him as the vice presidential nominee, 'that he wants to go back to those policies.'