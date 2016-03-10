Mitt Romney responds to the meanest things said about him by Donald Trump and supporters

Mitt Romney faced the consequences of opposing Donald Trump during Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Last week, Romney made a nationally televised speech imploring fellow Republicans not to vote for Trump during the primaries. That was just part of the Republican party’s efforts to stop Trump’s almost-certain win of the party’s nomination.

In an act of genius, Kimmel adopted his popular “Mean Tweets” segment for Romney and presented him with messages directed to him from Trump and Trump supporters.

The 2012 presidential candidate was a good sport about it, and even flexed the rebuttal skills he’s honed from a lifetime in politics.

The mean tweets started with one from Trump himself: “Mitt Romney had his chance and blew it. Lindsey Graham ran for president, got ZERO, and quit! Why are they now spokesmen against me? Sad!”

To which Romney responded, “The only people I know who got zero were the ones who paid 25 grand to be at Trump University.”

He further showed a sense of humour when one tweeter called him a “loser.”

“That’s true, I lost,” Romney said.

That same person wondered where he bought the shoe polish for his hair.

Romney replied, “I buy it at Costco in bulk.”

One tweeter got very specific. “I’d pay good money to watch Mitt Romney crying in a ball pit at a Chucky Cheese.”

“Something tells me [the tweeter] has had personal experience doing something like that,” Romney astutely pointed out.

Watch Romney read all the mean tweets from Trump supporters below:

