Mitt Romney Tried A Cigarette And Beer During His 'Wayward' Teen Years

Unlike Bill Clinton, Mitt Romney at least admits he inhaled… although it was a somewhat different type of smoke.



In a forthcoming interview with People, the GOP candidate admits “I tasted a beer and tried a cigarette once, as a wayward teenager, and never did it again.”

As a Mormon, Romney is supposed to avoid such temptations.

The interview should give Americans a glimpse into the personal life of the presumed Republican nominee. In other leaked details, Romney enjoys the music of the Eagles, Beatles, Roy Orbison, Randy Travis, and the Killers and plays both Scrabble and Angry Birds on his iPad.

This post originally appeared on Talking Points Memo.

