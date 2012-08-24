Mitt Romney Won't Let A Local Reporter Ask About Todd Akin Or Abortion

Mitt Romney stipulated that a local Denver television station not ask him any questions about Missouri Rep. and Senate candidate Todd Akin or abortion, a request that has prompted a firestorm of backlash.



The Obama campaign caught wind of the clip and blasted it out to reporters Thursday afternoon. And so, the biggest piece of news coming from the interview is what Romney said off-air.

Here’s the video of the newscast, in which reporter Shaun Boyd revealed that she was not allowed to ask about the topics:

“You know, I had about five minutes with him, and we got through a fair amount of material, actually, in that five minutes,” Boyd says in the clip.

“The one stipulation to the interview was that I not ask him about abortion or Todd Akin – he’s the Missouri Republican who created a firestorm after saying women’s shut down in a legitimate rape to prevent pregnancy. I did ask him about health care, the female vote, and energy.”

It comes as Romney and running mate Paul Ryan have faced question after question about Akin’s controversial comments on rape, pregnancy and abortion last Sunday.

Democrats have already started trying to tie Akin to Romney and especially Ryan, who co-sponsored a controversial bill with Akin last year that critics say tried to “redefine rape.” An early version of the bill would have narrowed exceptions for federal funding in abortions to cases of “forcible rape.”

The Obama team has faced its own criticism in the past weeks for aides reportedly attempting to edit Vice President Joe Biden’s pool reports.

