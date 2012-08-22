MITT ROMNEY: Todd Akin Needs To Drop Out

Photo: Getty

Mitt Romney’s campaign just released a statement from the governor urging Rep. Todd Akin to drop out of the Missouri Senate race, hours after Akin declared he was staying in. Here’s the full statement:



“As I said yesterday, Todd Akin’s comments were offensive and wrong and he should very seriously consider what course would be in the best interest of our country. Today, his fellow Missourians urged him to step aside, and I think he should accept their counsel and exit the Senate race.”

The Romney campaign said the statement came in regards to a plea for Akin to remove himself from Missouri’s current Republican Sen. Roy Blunt and three former GOP senators — Jack Danforth, Jim Talent and John Ashcroft.

MORE COVERAGE:

AKIN: I’m staying in! >

Republicans call for him to drop out >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.