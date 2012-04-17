Mitt Romney Thinks He Has This Election Wrapped Up Already

Confident or cocky?

Photo: AP

Mitt Romney is going to win the election in November, according to Mitt Romney. And he’s doubling down on that, already promising major donors a spot in a “Presidential Inaugural retreat,” BuzzFeed’s Ben Smith reports.



The premise is simple: Contribute $50,000 or more, get access to the retreat. That assumes that Romney will beat President Barack Obama in the election this November, a mark of confidence that goes beyond oral proclamations of victory.

The donors will also be “Founding Members” of “Romney Victory,” a new bundling program for supporters. They will be invited to a summer retreat with Romney and given “yet to be determined access at the Republican National Convention in Tampa in August.”

In February, Democrats worried about overconfidence with Obama as the economy was improving, presidential approval ratings kept jumping and even Nancy Pelosi thought she had a chance to reclaim the title of Speaker in January.

“I think people are feeling better about the economy. I appreciate that that could change tomorrow,” Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen told Politico in February. “Things change very quickly.

Well, in a Fox News poll last week, Romney took a narrow lead over Obama (46 to 44 per cent) and gained ground in other key areas. Other polls still have Obama in the lead, but overall, voters seem to trust Romney more on the important issues of handling the economy and tackling the nation’s huge deficit. The Fox News poll also showed that Independents favoured Romney.

On Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace, Obama chief campaign strategist David Axelrod tried to dismiss the Fox News poll.

“There were four other public polls that had a much different result in the same time period,” Axelrod said.

