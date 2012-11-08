It's Official: Mitt Romney Is The Republican John Kerry

Photo: Business Insider

Last night Mitt Romney conceded the 2012 presidential race to Barack Obama, a moment that marks the end of an exceedingly long, expensive and exhausting quest for the White House for the candidate.Romney tried to galvanize support for his presidential campaign since the day John McCain lost to Barack Obama, and throughout the process he was frequently called the default choice for the Republican party.



He’s also taken flack for everything from being too wealthy, to riding a jet ski while on vacation with his family – all characteristics that make us think he has some uncanny similarities to another presidential hopeful, John Kerry. And with last night’s loss, the comparison is even more appropriate.

Aside from having an overall resemblance to each other, the two men share some biographical traits and have even made some similar political blunders that lead to their political demise.

