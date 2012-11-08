It's Official: Mitt Romney Is The Republican John Kerry

Photo: Business Insider
Last night Mitt Romney conceded the 2012 presidential race to Barack Obama, a moment that marks the end of an exceedingly long, expensive and exhausting quest for the White House for the candidate.Romney tried to galvanize support for his presidential campaign since the day John McCain lost to Barack Obama, and throughout the process he was frequently called the default choice for the Republican party.
He’s also taken flack for everything from being too wealthy, to riding a jet ski while on vacation with his family – all characteristics that make us think he has some uncanny similarities to another presidential hopeful, John Kerry. And with last night’s loss, the comparison is even more appropriate.
Aside from having an overall resemblance to each other, the two men share some biographical traits and have even made some similar political blunders that lead to their political demise.
Both had problems explaining their wealth – especially their multiple homes, such as Kerry's $9 million Nantucket beach house (left) and Romney's $12 million La Jolla beach house (right).
Both candidates were selected almost by default – seen as the more centerist choice when compared to opponents like Howard Dean for Kerry and Rick Santorum for Romney.
Georg W. Bush's Swiftboat ad from 2004.
Barack Obama's Bain ad from 2012.
Both held office in the liberal state of Massachusetts. A fact that caused problems for the candidates when trying to appeal to independent voters.
Both campaigns were accused of flip-flopping on key issues – creating some particularly bizarre responses.
Kerry's famous 'I voted for it before I voted it against it' line:
And the Romney campaign's 'He retired retroactively.'
And finally, both men ultimately lost the presidential race by narrow margins, mostly because of under-performing in Ohio.
