Mitt Romney Just Margaret Thatchered Barack Obama

Dave Weigel at Slate came across an interesting online campaign ad from Romney. Weigel found the ad on a different website, and we found the same campaign featured prominently on Romney’s official site:



Photo: http://www.mittromney.com/

Anglophiles out there will probably recognise the image as the famous Saatchi and Saatchi-created ad that helped Thatcher win an election against the socialist Labour government in 1979:

Weigel later got an acknowledgment from the Romney camp that the allusion was intentional:

“The unemployment rate in England was lower than today in US,” says [Romney adman Stuart Stevens]. “The thing that no one has focused on is that Obama is headed to be the first President in modern history to have a net loss in jobs. No President has ever been re-elected with a net loss job record… because no President has ever had a net loss.”

While we have to say the updated version lacks something Thatcher’s had — namely the already clumsy Labour/working pun — it’s certainly an interesting tact from Romney.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.