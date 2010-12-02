Mitt Romney Tells Leno: 'A Gig On Fox News Is Not In The Cards Anytime Soon, Thanks'

Maybe this is how Mitt Romney aims to differentiate himself from the current roster of GOP candidates planning a 2012 run: He doesn’t want a Fox News gig.



Also, he apparently is planning on playing nice (so far, anyway).

Romney joked with Jay Leno last night that “If you ever see me sign up for a gig on Fox News, it’ll be a clear indication that I’ve decided to run for president – that’s not in the cards anytime soon, thanks.”

He also praised both Barbara Bush and Michelle Obama saying “we’ve been blessed with terrific first ladies.”

On Sarah Palin: “She’s a remarkable, energetic, powerful figure in my party…and attractive, too!”

That said, Romney has a hard time envisioning any circumstance in which he’d have quit being governor. One imagines if these two both throw their hats in the ring we’re going to hear a lot more about that, in the form of attack ads. Watch below.



