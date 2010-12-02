Mitt Romney Tells Leno: 'A Gig On Fox News Is Not In The Cards Anytime Soon, Thanks'

Glynnis MacNicol
romney leno

Maybe this is how Mitt Romney aims to differentiate himself from the current roster of GOP candidates planning a 2012 run: He doesn’t want a Fox News gig. 

Also, he apparently is planning on playing nice (so far, anyway).

Romney joked with Jay Leno last night that “If you ever see me sign up for a gig on Fox News, it’ll be a clear indication that I’ve decided to run for president – that’s not in the cards anytime soon, thanks.”

He also praised both Barbara Bush and Michelle Obama saying “we’ve been blessed with terrific first ladies.”

On Sarah Palin: “She’s a remarkable, energetic, powerful figure in my party…and attractive, too!” 

That said, Romney has a hard time envisioning any circumstance in which he’d have quit being governor.  One imagines if these two both throw their hats in the ring we’re going to hear a lot more about that, in the form of attack ads.  Watch below.

Still here?  Why not follow us on Twitter or bookmark us here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.