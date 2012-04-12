Now You Can Calculate Your Tax Rate Vs. Mitt Romney's

The Obama campaign created this handy little digital calculator today, which allows you, or anyone, to calculate your tax rate against Mitt Romney’s — and then see how the Buffett Rule would change that.



It’s another simple, effective way to interact with voters in his strategy heading into the general election against Mitt Romney.

You can check it out here:

Photo: Obama campaign

