Mitt Romney Takes High Road Over Melissa Harris-Perry Apology

On Fox News Sunday this morning, Mitt Romney accepted Melissa Harris-Perry’s apology for a recent segment on her show in which she and a panel mocked Mitt Romney’s black grandchild.

“I recognise that people make mistakes,” Romney said. “They’ve apologized for it. That’s all you can ask for.”

“People like me are fair targets,” Romney added. “But children, that’s beyond the line.”

Last week on “Melissa Harris-Perry,” Harris-Perry looked at the photos of the year, including the Romney family Christmas card in which Mitt Romney has his adopted, black grandson sitting on his lap.

Discussing the photo, guest panelist Pia Glenn said, “One of these things is not like the others! One of these things just isn’t the same. And that little baby, front and center, would be the one.”

Harris-Perry has since apologized for the comments both on Twitter and on her show yesterday morning.

