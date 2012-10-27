One Of These Die-Hard Conservatives Could Land On The Supreme Court If Romney Wins

Miguel Estrada leaving a court hearing in 2010.

Photo: Getty Images/Scott Olson

The U.S. Supreme Court is greying. Four justices are older than 70, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg is pushing 80.There’s an excellent chance one of these elders will step down in the next four years, and that Mitt Romney or Barack Obama will pick the next justice.



Given this golden opportunity, Romney would pick a Conservative with a strict interpretation of the Constitution in the model of Antonin Scalia, experts say.

“Romney has a real problem with hard-core conservatives,” Duke Law professor Neil Siegel told Business Insider, referring to Romney’s difficulty getting right-wingers’ approval.

Siegel added, “Giving them the justices/judges they want would be an obvious way for him to satisfy them.”

