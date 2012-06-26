Mitt Romney's Campaign Still Won't Take A Position On The Arizona Immigration Ruling

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney issued a statement this morning in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Arizona’s controversial immigration law, but wouldn’t say whether he agrees or disagrees with the decision.



“Today’s decision underscores the need for a President who will lead on this critical issue and work in a bipartisan fashion to pursue a national immigration strategy. President Obama has failed to provide any leadership on immigration. This represents yet another broken promise by this President. I believe that each state has the duty–and the right–to secure our borders and preserve the rule of law, particularly when the federal government has failed to meet its responsibilities. As Candidate Obama, he promised to present an immigration plan during his first year in office. But 4 years later, we are still waiting.”

The statement is characteristic of the Romney campaign, which has been loathe to take strong positions, preferring instead to turn the conversation to President Barack Obama’s record. Romney unveiled his own immigration platform last week, but it provides few policy specifics.

Members of the press travelling with the Romney campaign pressed his spokesman for clarification on whether the candidate supports today’s Supreme Court ruling, and whether he supports any part of Arizona’s controversial immigration law.

But their efforts were for naught. Reporters asked Gorka more than 20 questions about Romney’s position, but he didn’t budge.

The exchange, intrepidly transcribed by Politico reporter Ginger Gibson, is almost comical. Here’s a sample:

GORKA: “The governor supports the states’ rights to do this. It’s a 10th amendment issue.”

QUESTION: So he thinks it’s constitutional?

GORKA: “The governor believes the states have the rights to craft their own immigration laws, especially when the federal government has failed to do so.”

QUESTION: And what does he think about parts invalidated?

GORKA: “What Arizona has done and other states have done is a direct result of the failure of this president to address illegal immigration. It’s within their rights to craft those laws and this debate, and the Supreme Court ruling is a direct response of the president failing to address this issue.”

QUESTION: Does (Romney) support the law as it was drafted in Arizona?

GORKA: “The governor supports the right of states, that’s all we’re going to say on this issue.”

CNN actually got part of the interrogation on tape. Watch the clip below:

