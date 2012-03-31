Watch Mitt Romney And Paul Ryan Star In 'That's Amore'

The Paul Ryan-led budget passed in the House on Thursday. The Democratic National Committee’s response? Get this guy to sing this DNC rendition of “That’s Amore,” in which Mitt Romney is tied to supporting Ryan’s budget and is also interchangeably referred to as both “ol’ Mitt” and “ol’ Willard.”
Sampling of the lyrics presented without comment:
When ol’ Mitt claps his hands
For the Paul Ryan plan
That’s amore
When Paul Ryan gives props
To ol’ Mitt Romney’s chops
That’s amore
Via Buzzfeed.
