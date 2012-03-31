Watch Mitt Romney And Paul Ryan Star In 'That's Amore'

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The Paul Ryan-led budget passed in the House on Thursday. The Democratic National Committee’s response? Get this guy to sing this DNC rendition of “That’s Amore,” in which Mitt Romney is tied to supporting Ryan’s budget and is also interchangeably referred to as both “ol’ Mitt” and “ol’ Willard.”

Sampling of the lyrics presented without comment:

When ol’ Mitt claps his hands

For the Paul Ryan plan

That’s amore

When Paul Ryan gives props

To ol’ Mitt Romney’s chops

That’s amore

Via Buzzfeed.

