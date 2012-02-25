WATCHDOG: That Recycled Romney SuperPAC Might Be Illegal

The latest ad from the pro-Mitt Romney SuperPAC Restore Our Future looks very familiar.



The ad, which tells the story of how Mitt Romney helped find the kidnapped daughter of a Bain colleague, is nearly identical to a spot used by Romney’s 2008 presidential campaign. is actually an ad that the Romney campaign used in 2007. Back then it was called “The Search.” Now it’s called “Saved.”

Some of the photos of Romney appear to have been updated, but otherwise the ads are exactly the same. (Except for the last shot, of course.)

The video features an interview with Robert Gay, a former Bain Capital employee, who describes how Romney set up a command centre to search for his 14-year-old daughter after she went missing in New York City. She was eventually found.

Newsmax’s Ronald Kessler reports that this story is true. Politifact.com confirms it.

The dramatic ad is an indication that Romney and his supporters are desperate to create the impression that the candidate is a compassionate, caring human being — even if they have to recycle the message.

UPDATE:

Campaign finance watchdog groups are now saying that Restore Our Future is violating FEC laws that prohibit SuperPACS from republishing candidate materials, Politico reports.

But Restore Our Future says it acted within campaign finance regulations.

“We purchased the rights to the footage from it’s [sic] owner, Cold Harbor films, which did not entail interacting with the Romney campaign,” the group said in a statement to the National Journal.

A spokeswoman from the FEC told Business Insider that they could not comment on the legality of the ad until after a formal investigation is held. An investigation will be held if a formal complaint is filed.

Watch the SuperPAC ad below.

