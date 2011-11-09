It Would Appear Mitt Romney Is Running Scared Of FOX News

Fox News ‘Special Report’ host Bret Baier confirmed on Twitter that Mitt Romney has declined to appear on ‘centre Seat’ a special segment Baier does with all the presidential candidates where they sit in with the rest of the candidates and answer questions.



Baier is not the only Fox heavyweight complaining about Romney’s absence.

Last week Chris Wallace called out Romney on air for having avoided the show for over two years.

“With Governor Perry’s appearance, we have now interviewed all of the major Republican candidates in our 2012 one-on-one series except Mitt Romney…He’s not appeared on this program or any Sunday talk show since March of 2010. We invited Governor Mitt Romney again this week, but his campaign says he’s still not ready to sit down for an interview.”

Perhaps Mitt is hoping that the less he appears on TV the less people will remember how much they dislike him. Which is pretty much the opposite strategy of Herman Cain who appears to believe his only chance is to remind people he is a likable guy (something that is becoming a bit of a harder sell these days.)

Regardless, it strikes as a foolish plan. If only because the very last thing Romney wants is to have Fox News against him. Just ask Rick Perry.

