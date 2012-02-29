Mitt Romney Says There Is One Thing He Won't Compromise On: His Hair

Photo: AP

Mitt Romney just can’t help saying stupid things lately. And today was no different.This morning he told a group of reporters this:



It’s very easy to excite the base with incendiary comments… I’m not willing to light my hair on fire to try and get support.”

This is the one thing Romney isn’t going to compromise: his coiffure. His position on abortion: that changes all the time. But those salt-and-pepper locks will remain inviolate.

In the past week Romney said he doesn’t follow NASCAR, but ” I have some friends who are NASCAR team owners“. He told a Detroit audience that he owns some American cars and his wife drives “a couple of Cadillacs, actually.” You can’t get higher in the one per cent than that. You also can’t make yourself look more disconnected from actual Michigan voters than Romney has.

“Lighting my hair on fire” is a line that is stolen from Jon Huntsman, and it contained a little bit of a diss to the base of the Republican party.

Jim Antle of The American Spectator sums up quite nicely why today’s gaffe is so representative of Romney’s inept campaign:

Without trying to read too much into a single quote, this is a good example of why Romney is having trouble gaining (or at least keeping) traction: many Republican voters feel that Romney has a low opinion of their intelligence, that he thinks the base is dumb, that he believes conservative rhetoric is just boob bait for the bubbas. This perception is why a critical mass of conservatives don’t trust Romney and are reluctant to support him.

Exactly

