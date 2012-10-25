You Won't Believe How Many Times Mitt Romney Said The Word 'Jobs' During The Debates

Mitt Romney is clearly running on a platform of providing more jobs for the American people.



His website features a “Support Small Business” petition and a big link to “Mitt’s Plan for 12 MILLION NEW JOBS.”

“For me, this is about jobs,” said Mitt Romney multiple times during the three presidential debates, which provided him with the most exposure to voters across America.

Here’s a rundown of how often Romney said the word “jobs” (or “job”) in the debates:

Debate I: Romney said “jobs” 29 times in his 38 minutes and 32 seconds of talk time. On average, he said “jobs” once every 80 seconds.

Debate II: Romney said “jobs” 53 times in his 40 minutes and 50 seconds of talk time. On average, he said “jobs” once every 46 seconds.

Debate III: Romney said “jobs” 22 times in his 41 minutes and 7 seconds of talk time. On average, he said “jobs” once every 112 seconds.

Combined, Mitt Romney said “jobs” once every 69 seconds when he had the chance to speak during the debates.

Say what you will about Mitt Romney, but the man is persistent on getting his point across. Jobs.

Watch Mitt Romney subliminally get his point across below:

SEE ALSO: Mitt Romney Agreed With Barack Obama So Much During The 3rd Debate, It Was Shocking >

