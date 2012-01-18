Mitt Romney Says He'll Release His Tax Returns — If He's The GOP Nominee

Everyone calm down. Mitt’s releasing his tax returns.

Calm down everyone, Mitt Romney will release his tax returns … just as soon as he’s clinched the GOP nomination.”If I become our nominee, and what’s happened in history is people have released them in about April of the coming year and that’s probably what I would do,” he said at last night’s South Carolina debate.



The presidential race will likely be decided by then, USA Today notes. As for the records, “I have nothing in them that suggests there’s any problem and I’m happy to do so. I sort of feel like we are showing a lot of exposure at this point,” Romney said.

