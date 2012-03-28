Mitt Romney Says He Should Have The Right To Kill ObamaCare

Photo: AP

We’re not sure what Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney meant on this one.On Monday night, Romney was asked by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt how he would respond to President Barack Obama’s Senior Adviser David Plouffe calling him the “godfather” of the president’s healthcare law.



Romney gave, at first, what seemed like a forceful answer to the question, but one that actually didn’t make a whole lot of sense.

“I can tell you one thing,” Romney said. “If I’m the godfather of this thing, then it gives me the right to kill it. And if I’m the president, I will get rid of Obamacare. I will stop it in its tracks on Day One, and get it repealed.”

Huh?

We get that Romney wants to do away with the law, but we aren’t sure he really knows what the role of a godfather is. We’re pretty sure it’s not to kill the godchild.

Let’s just chock this one up to Romney again trying to sound like he’s with it but really falling a little short.

