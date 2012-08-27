Mitt Romney Says He's 'Proud' Of Romneycare, Two Weeks After His Campaign Got Shredded For Doing It

Photo: Getty

Two and a half weeks ago, Romney campaign spokeswoman Andrea Saul prompted a flurry of conservative outrage in defending Mitt Romney’s signature health care law he passed as governor of Massachusetts.On Sunday, Romney himself defended the law, saying he was “very proud” of the legislation known as “Romneycare” during an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace. The remark came in response to a question from Wallace about the controversy stirred by Missouri Rep. and Senate candidate Todd Akin’s recent comments on rape, pregnancy and abortion.



Romney cited his health care law as an example of how he has protected health care for women.

“First of all, with regards to women’s health care, look, I’m the guy that was about to get health care for all of the women — and men — in my state,” Romney said. “They’re talking about it on the federal level, we actually did something. And we did it without cutting Medicare and raising taxes.”

“So you’re saying, ‘Look at Romneycare?'” Wallace interjected.

“Absolutely. I am very proud of what we did, and the fact that we helped women and men and children in our state. And we did it without cutting Medicare. … And then with regard to contraceptives, of course Republicans, myself in particular, recognise that women have a right to use contraceptives. There is absolutely no validity whatsoever to the Obama effort to try and bring that up.”

Conservatives got rather upset the last time the Romney campaign brought up Romneycare to defend something. One even said it could have been the moment Romney lost the election. They generally don’t like the law in general, considering it to be an implementation of Obamacare on a state level.

Here’s video of Romney’s remarks (the relevant part starts around the 1:30 mark):

