Thanks To Mitt Romney, "Resolute" Is Now Trending On Google

In last night’s Republican presidential debate, moderator John King asked each candidate to describe himself in one word, without explanation.



“Consistent,” said Ron Paul.

“Courage,” said Rick Santorum.

“Resolute,” said Mitt Romney.

“Cheerful,” said Newt Gingrich.

Gingrich got the biggest laugh for his response, but it looks like Romney is getting the biggest Internet buzz.

Check out what’s trending on Google right now:

Either Americans like Romney’s answer the best, or they just don’t know what “resolute” means.

What do you think?

Watch the debate clip below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.