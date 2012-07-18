Here's The Evidence That Republicans And Conservatives Are Still Not Embracing Mitt Romney

Photo: AP

Halfway through July, Republicans and conservatives are still having trouble warming up to their presumptive nominee Mitt Romney.A new Washington Post/ABC poll finds that 24 per cent of Republicans and an astounding 37 per cent of self-described conservatives view Romney’s campaign in an unfavorable light. He has a similar problem with Independents — 46 per cent view his campaign negatively, compared with only 41 per cent that have a favourable view.



Here’s a look:

Photo: Washington Post/ABC

By comparison, 75 per cent of Democrats view Obama’s campaign favourably, compared with 18 per cent that view it negatively.

Romney has come under fire by his own party as of late. The criticism gained steam when News Corporation CEO Rupert Murdoch tweeted a storm blasting Romney’s campaign. Then Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal hammered Romney for bungling his Obamacare attacks. And a growing number of conservatives and Republicans have called on Romney in recent days to release his tax returns.

This continues a theme that ran throughout the Republican primary, when a Gallup poll showed that Republicans were less enthused about voting for Romney or Rick Santorum than they were about John McCain four years ago.

