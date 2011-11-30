AWKWARD: Mitt Romney Really Doesn't Like Bret Baier

Mitt Romney gave a rare interview to Fox News today, and struggled to contain his displeasure with Bret Baier, who probed his record of flip-flopping on issues from immigration to health care.



On immigration, Romney refused to admit that his 2006 position on what to do with illegal immigrants in this country is nearly identical to Newt Gingrich’s — talking around the subject awkwardly as Baier pointed out there were few differences.

Baier and Romney then sparred on his Massachusetts health care reform law. Asked whether the individual mandate was right for the Bay State, Romney fidgeted uncomfortably and said: “I don’t know how many hundred times I’ve said this too. This is an unusual interview. Alright, let’s do it again. Absolutely — what was right for Massachusetts, was right for Massachusetts.”

“When you write a book, you have the ability to put down your entire view,” Romney added. He didn’t mention the fact that he amended the section of his book dealing with health care between editions.

Romney implied that he believes Gingrich is a career politician (a likely future attack line), and directed people to his book for an indication of where he stands on the issues.

Watch the video below. (It gets really awkward around 8:00):

