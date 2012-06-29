MITT ROMNEY: 'I Will Repeal Obamacare'

Photo: Getty

Mitt Romney just held a press conference, in which he said he will do what the Supreme Court failed to do if elected: “Repeal Obamacare.”“What the Court did not do on its last day in session, I will do on my first day if elected President of the United States,” said the presumptive GOP nominee. “And that is I will act to repeal Obamacare.”



This will clearly become a key talking point in the 2012 election now. A recent Reuters poll found that 77 per cent of Republicans and 44 per cent of Independents would be more likely to vote for a politician this November if they ran on a platform of repealing Obamacare.

This is what Romney intends to do now.

“Our mission is clear: If we want to get rid of Obamacare, we’re going to have to replace President Obama. My mission is to make sure we do exactly that,” Romney said.

“Help us defeat Obamacare. Help us defeat the liberal agenda,” Romney said.

Romney added that it is essential “to return to a time when the American people will have their own choice in health care.”

READ: Justice Roberts is the swing vote in upholding Obamacare >

Why he thought it was OK >

DRUDGE: There’s a ‘super ugly election coming’ >

Republican website raises $200,000 in an hour for Romney >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.