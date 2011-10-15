Mitt Romney Raises $14 Million But Still Has Less Cash Than Rick Perry

Photo: AP

The Washington Post reports that GOP frontrunner Mitt Romney took in $14.2 million last quarter, beating the campaign’s earlier expectations but still coming in behind last quarter’s $18.2 million total.In the weeks leading up to Saturday’s FEC filing deadline, campaign sources have been telling reporters that Romney took in between $11 million and $13 million. Those statements now look like an attempt to lower expectations in light of Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s impressive $17.1 million third quarter fundraising haul.



Romney’s third quarter donations bring the total amount raised for his bid to $32 million. But, interestingly, he still has less money on hand than Perry, despite having raised donations for two full quarters. At the end of September, Romney had $14.65 million in the bank, while Perry has $15 million cash on hand.

But President Obama blows the Republican candidates out of the water. Obama’s re-election campaign announced yesterday that it has raised an impressive $42 million in the third quarter, in addition to raising $27 million for the Democratic National Committee.

