Mitt Romney Raised A LOT Of Cash Last Month — But Still Not Enough To Beat Obama

Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign announced this morning that it raised “nearly $12.6 million” in March, its biggest one-month haul of the primary so far.



According to the campaign’s email, Romney has raised $87 million over the past 12 months, and now has “nearly $10.1 million cash on hand.”

Although the fundraising numbers are undeniably strong, Romney is still badly trailing President Barack Obama, whose re-election campaign announced last week that it raised $53 million in March. The Obama campaign now has about $85 million cash on hand.

Those numbers are not entirely comparable, however, because Obama raises money jointly with the Democratic National Committee, and some of his first-quarter haul will go to the party. Romney will begin fundraising with the national GOP this month, so the numbers from the second quarter of 2012 will likely be a better indication of where Romney’s fundraising stands vis à vis his Democratic rival.

The big fundraising surprise last quarter came from longshot Republican candidate Ron Paul, who continued to post relatively strong numbers despite having virtually dropped off the national media radar. The Paul campaign announced this morning that it raised nearly $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2012, including more than $2.6 million in March alone. The campaign said it now has no debt and nearly $1.8 million cash on hand.

