Mitt Romney Is Trying Really Hard Lately To Prove He Is Not A Robot

Photo: Instagram

Mitt Romney pushed the “family” theme over the long Easter weekend through various outreach methods, his latest attempt to try to connect with voters that say he is out of touch with mainstream America. First, on Friday, there was a video that was literally titled “Family,” a two-minute compilation narrated by wife Ann Romney that shows in-touch Mitt being a rabble-rouser and “one of the boys.”



“I hate to say it but often I had more than five sons,” Ann says in the video. “I had six sons, and he would be as mischievous and as naughty as the other boys.” Ha, ha. One of the boys! We all got into trouble. We all were mischievous. Like Mitt!

Another quote from Ann Romney: “There were a lot of pranks, a lot of pranks. The boys liked to surprise him when he’d come home from work, and this is when they were a little bit older, where they would wait for him and he’d come up the walk and they’d drop from a tree, just to scare the living daylights out of him. And, his reaction always wasn’t what you’d expect.”

Who hasn’t hid in a tree for hours on end waiting for their father to come home to scare the living daylights out of him? Wonder if Mitt had the same reaction as this prank.

Also on Friday, he posted the Instagrammed picture above, including five of his 11 grandkids and what looks like 14 out of his 60 eggs.

The important question: How does Mitt Romney decorate his Easter eggs?

