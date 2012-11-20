Redditor mkb95 posted this pic of what he says is Mitt Romney pumping his gas at a La Jolla, CA gas station.



It’s got a real “welcome back to the real world” feel to it. Obviously we don’t know for sure that the pic is recent.

The interesting thing is how many of the Reddit comments have a “lay off the guy” tone to them.

Commenter agwayclerk gets at what makes the pic so interesting:

It is pretty amazing that in such a short period of time you can go from missing becoming the leader of one of the most powerful countries in the world by a couple % to pumping your own gas like everyone else.

Not that he couldn’t afford to have someone else do it but imagine Obama just casually strolling around a gas station by himself at night getting gas and a couple twinkies.

Photo: mkb95, Reddit

UPDATE: Adding further confirmation that the picture is real, a Twitter user (@thegirlss) posts another angle of Romney pumping gas.

Photo: @thegirlss, Twitter

