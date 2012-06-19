WATCH: Mitt Romney Pulls A Prank On Reporters

Mitt Romney showed his sense of humour during his swing state bus tour this weekend, pulling a lighthearted prank on the press corps following his campaign.



NBC’s Rock centre captured the Republican presidential nominee leaving a handwritten note on the door of the press bus that read: “You guys have it way too soft — nice ride…P.S. Erased your hard drives.”

When the press returned, several snapped photos of the note. One reporter noted: “That’s actually pretty funny.”

Watch Romney’s antics here >



h/t Zeke Miller



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.