WATCH: Mitt Romney Pulls A Prank On Reporters

Mitt Romney showed his sense of humour during his swing state bus tour this weekend, pulling a lighthearted prank on the press corps following his campaign.
NBC’s Rock centre captured the Republican presidential nominee leaving a handwritten note on the door of the press bus that read: “You guys have it way too soft — nice ride…P.S. Erased your hard drives.”
When the press returned, several snapped photos of the note. One reporter noted: “That’s actually pretty funny.”
Watch Romney’s antics here >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.