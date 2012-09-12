Why Conservatives Are Right To Worry About Mitt Romney's Unspecific Policy Plans

Photo: Getty

Growing numbers of conservatives are starting to sound a little bit panicked about Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney‘s lack of policy details — specifically, by his refusal in recent days to delve into specifics with his health care and tax plans.When asked about taxes on Sunday, for example, neither Romney nor his running mate Paul Ryan would point out a single deduction or loophole they would close.



And this morning, The Wall Street Journal editorial board, one of Romney’s staunchest media allies, was left to explain the Republican presidential nominee’s health care policy.

The Journal’s editorial board seemed flabbergasted over Romney’s flub on health care policy during his Sunday appearance on Meet The Press, when the candidate said there were certain elements of the Affordable Care Act he would keep in place as president. He later walked back on the comments, which only added to the overall confusion.

The Journal was thus forced to speculate about what Romney could have said instead:

“Based on our reading of Mr. Romney’s policies, he should have said something like this: ‘I support President Obama’s goal of making sure sick people can get insurance. But the wrong way to solve this problem is a new entitlement we can’t afford, a vast increase in government control over medicine, and drastic health-care chances for the other 300 million Americans.’

“Mr. Romney could then explain that he wants the market for individual insurance to work better by imitating the current system for large businesses. People who are covered by their employers are already protected form price shocks or losing their insurance if they become ill.”

The editorial proceeds to slam Romney, writing that his position “seems to be that he can win the election without having to explain the economic moment or even his own policies.”

And a new ABC News/Washington Post poll indicates that these fears are warranted.

The poll shows that 63 per cent of voters surveyed believe Romney has not been specific enough about policy details, compared with just 31 per cent that think he has.

President Obama scored much better, with voters about evenly split on whether he’s provided enough policy details.

Here’s a look at how he and Romney compare on the issue of policy specifics:

Photo: Langer Research

