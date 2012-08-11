IT'S OFFICIAL! MITT ROMNEY PICKS PAUL RYAN FOR VICE PRESIDENT

Mitt Romney can smile. He’s winning over Tea Party voters.

Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign officially announced this morning that the candidate has selected Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan as his running mate, ending months of speculation about who Romney would name as his vice president. The news of Romney’s vice presidential choice, which broke last night, was confirmed this morning, first by the campaign’s “Mitt’s VP” app, and then by an official press release.



Romney and Ryan will formally announce their ticket in Norfolk Virginia at 9:00 a.m. this morning, on the deck of the USS Wisconsin.

Ryan, the 42-year-old chair of the House Budget Committee, is widely viewed as a bold — but politically risky — pick. Ryan’s signature achievement is his “Roadmap for America’s Future,” a budget plan that seeks to reduce the federal deficit by dramatically reducing government spending and overhauling popular entitlement reforms.

The plan has made Ryan a rising star within the conservative movement, but it is also viewed as potential political kryptonite because of its proposals to dramatically scale back Medicaid. But while putting Ryan on the ticket may give the Obama campaign a huge target to shoot at, the Congressman gives the Romney campaign an ideological core and raison d’être that it has so far lacked.

Read the full campaign release below, including Ryan’s new campaign bio:

Mitt Romney today announced Wisconsin Representative Paul Ryan as his Vice Presidential running mate. Below is Congressman Ryan’s biography:

U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan is in his seventh term in Congress representing Wisconsin’s First Congressional District. He is Chairman of the House Budget Committee, where he has worked tirelessly leading the effort to reign in federal spending and increase accountability to taxpayers. He also serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, where he has focused on simplifying the tax code and making health care more affordable and accessible.

In January 2010, Ryan gained attention nationwide after unveiling his “Roadmap for America’s Future,” a proposal to eliminate the federal deficit, reform the tax code, and preserve entitlements for future generations.

Representative Ryan was born in Janesville, Wisconsin on January 29, 1970. A fifth-generation Wisconsin native, Ryan was the youngest of four children born to Paul Ryan Sr., who worked as an attorney, and Betty, a stay-at-home mum.

In April 2000, Ryan proposed to Janna Little, a native Oklahoman, at one of his favourite fishing spots, Big St. Germain Lake in Wisconsin. Later that year, the two were married in Oklahoma City.

The Ryans reside in Janesville with their three children, Liza, Charlie and Sam. The family are parishioners at St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

Upon entering Congress in January of 1999, Ryan was the youngest member of the freshmen class at the age of 28. Prior to running for Congress, Ryan served as an aide to Republican Senators Robert Kasten Jr. and Sam Brownback, former U.S. Rep. and Vice Presidential Candidate Jack Kemp, and as a speechwriter for Education Secretary William Bennett.

Ryan is a graduate of Joseph A. Craig High School in Janesville and earned degrees in economics and political science from Miami University in Ohio. He is an avid outdoorsman and is a member is of his local archery association, the Janesville Bowmen.

